    Man Claims $390K Lottery Prize After Forgetting About It Twice

    It took this man nine months to claim his lottery prize after winning in August

    Monique Merrill
    A Michigan man has received a $390,000 lottery prize, now that he has finally remembered that he won nearly a year after buying the winner.

    Floyd Warstler, a 70-year-old from Sterling Heights, Mich., bought his winning lottery ticket in August of last year, something he told the Michigan Lottery he does every week.

    “About a month after the drawing, I realized I’d never checked this ticket, so I scanned it while I was at the store. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I thought maybe I’d won a $5,000 prize,” Warstler told the Michigan Lottery.

    As soon as he got into his car, however, he forgot about it again. His girlfriend found the ticket a week later and checked the winning numbers online, he told the Michigan Lottery.

    He chose to cash out his winnings as a $390,000 lump sum payment rather than receive annual $25,000 payments for the rest of his life.

