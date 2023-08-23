Man Charged With Murder for Shooting Pregnant Woman, Killing Baby: Police - The Messenger
Man Charged With Murder for Shooting Pregnant Woman, Killing Baby: Police

The autopsy examination determined the child’s cause of death was as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting

Published
Blake Harper
The autopsy examination has determined the child’s cause of death was as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting.Fayetteville Police Department

A man in North Carolina has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting a pregnant woman, which resulted in the infant’s death.

Jermaine Jabbar Florence Jr. was arrested on August 22 and charged with first-degree murder, according to an announcement from the Fayetteville Police Department.

On August 19, Fayetteville Police responded to a report of a woman shot in the stomach. When they arrived on the scene, officers found that two female victims had suffered from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One victim was pregnant and underwent an emergency C-section. The child died, and the autopsy examination determined the child’s cause of death was a result of injuries sustained during the shooting.

The mother is in stable but critical condition.

Florence Jr. is currently held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Along with first-degree murder, the 24-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

