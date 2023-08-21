Man Charged With Leading Cops on Drunken High-Speed Go-Kart Chase

A man allegedly took a go-kart on a drunken joy-ride across a baseball diamond in Rockford, Illinois, before leading police on a brief chase, according to local station WTVO.

Police discovered Ricardo Jimenez, 29, performing donuts on Conklin Elementary School's baseball field, causing chunks of grass to fly.

Jimenez took to the streets with authorities in pursuit but didn't get far. The Polaris Hammerhead 150cc he was driving has a top speed of only 25 mph, according to the manufacturer's website.

The suspect dashed through a stop sign, steered toward a forest, and then bolted into what seemed to be a stranger's home. Police apprehended him as he attempted to flee through the front door.

After conducting a field sobriety test, authorities charged Jimenez with DUI, fleeing, reckless driving, and nearly a dozen other offenses.

Jimenez was taken to Winnebago County Jail where he remains held without bond.