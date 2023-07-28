Man Charged in 1993 Death of 12-Year-Old Tampa-Area Girl Who Vanished After Stepping off School Bus

12-year-old Jennifer Odom got off a school bus in Florida on Feb. 19, 1993, and was never seen alive again.

Odom was found dead in a Hernando County orange grove six days after she was abducted. Her killing remained unsolved for 30 years until the indictment last week of 61-year-old Jeffrey Norman Crum.

Jeffrey Norman Crum is accused of abducting and killing Jennifer Odom after she got off a school bus in Florida on February 19, 1993. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Crum was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual battery of Jennifer Odom.

Crum was previously convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2019 in Pasco County for the sexual battery of a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 16, 1992, about 13 months before Odom’s killing.

That case had circumstances and details similar to Odom’s case. The victim girl was sexually assaulted and left for dead, but survived.

Detectives were able to collect evidence that eventually tied Crum to both cases.

Crum was identified as a suspect through newer DNA testing decades later, according to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

He was held without bond in the Hernando County Jail. The prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty in the case.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office released a 1993 photo of Jeffrey Norman Crum. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of Crum from 1993 with the hope that someone may recognize him and possibly provide additional information about the murder.

They asked anyone who interacted with him or may have been a victim to call the sheriff’s office.