Man Charged After Sending Threatening Note Through Bank Drive-Thru Tube System Demanding Cash

A man was charged in Tennessee earlier this week after allegedly sending a threatening note through a tube system at a local bank, police said in a press release.
Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday arrested the man, 37-year-old Mario Armstrong, after he sent a handwritten note through the Pinnacle Bank’s drive-thru tube system demanding money. If he didn’t get the money, the note allegedly said, he would blow up the bank.
Armstrong was caught on surveillance video approaching the drive-thru tube just before 5 p.m. He was seen on video placing the note in the system, police said.
In the note, he said there was a bomb inside the bank that he would detonate if the bank didn’t hand over money to him. The bank manager, upon reading the note, called the police.
- Illinois Man Faces Charges After Driving Through Crowded Street of Children’s Triathlon
- SEE IT: Bungling Bank Robber Falls Right Into Arms of Cops From Drive-Thru Roof
- Woman Faces 4th DUI Charge After Abandoning Car in Taco Bell Drive Thru
- Bank Robber Denied Cash by Teller, Goes to Rob Another Bank: Police
- Man Carjacks Family Sitting in Taco Bell Drive-Thru, Drives Off With Kids, Crashes Into Restaurant: Report
- Camouflaged Cybertruck Spotted Going Through In-N-Out Drive Thru
It’s unclear how much money he wanted or if he specified an amount in the note.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information.
Armstrong quickly fled the scene on foot but was caught by officers and apprehended.
He’s been charged with attempted robbery and resisting arrest.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews