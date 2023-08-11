Man Charged After Sending Threatening Note Through Bank Drive-Thru Tube System Demanding Cash

A man was charged in Tennessee earlier this week after allegedly sending a threatening note through a tube system at a local bank, police said in a press release.

Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday arrested the man, 37-year-old Mario Armstrong, after he sent a handwritten note through the Pinnacle Bank’s drive-thru tube system demanding money. If he didn’t get the money, the note allegedly said, he would blow up the bank.

Armstrong was caught on surveillance video approaching the drive-thru tube just before 5 p.m. He was seen on video placing the note in the system, police said.

In the note, he said there was a bomb inside the bank that he would detonate if the bank didn’t hand over money to him. The bank manager, upon reading the note, called the police.

It’s unclear how much money he wanted or if he specified an amount in the note.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information.

Armstrong quickly fled the scene on foot but was caught by officers and apprehended.

He’s been charged with attempted robbery and resisting arrest.