Man Charged After Flashing Incident at NC College Has Been Arrested 8 Times for Indecent Exposure: Police - The Messenger
Man Charged After Flashing Incident at NC College Has Been Arrested 8 Times for Indecent Exposure: Police

The latest incident happened Tuesday at DH Hill Library on the North Carolina State University campus in Raleigh, N.C.

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
The DH Hill Library at North Carolina State University.Google Maps

A man was arrested after a female student reported a flasher at North Carolina State University on Tuesday.

Courtney Mitchell, 45, was charged with indecent exposure and resisting a public officer, WRAL reports.

The outlet reports that the suspect has been arrested at least eight times since 2012 for similar offenses, according to arrest records.

The latest incident happened inside DH Hill Library on the campus in Raleigh, N.C., when a man exposed his genitals to the female student, WNCN reported.

By the time police were notified, the suspect had left the library but the same student let them know later on Tuesday that he returned, the station added.

N.C. State confirmed to WRAL that the student was able to positively identify Mitchell as the suspect.

He was also charged with resisting a public officer for allegedly providing multiple fake names and dates of birth at the time of his arrest.

The Messenger approached both the college and Raleigh Police Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

