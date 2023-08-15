Man Caught Stalking Woman in Viral TikTok Video Arrested on Peeping Charges - The Messenger
News
Man Caught Stalking Woman in Viral TikTok Video Arrested on Peeping Charges

Children were inside the home at the time of the incident

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Calese Carron Crowder was arrested on peeping charges.Glendale Police Department

A man who was caught stalking a woman in a viral TikTok video was arrested on unrelated charges of peeping and prowling, according to a news release from the Glendale Police Department.

Calese Caron Crowder is accused of peeping into a family's residence on Sunday, according to the release. The family, including children, were home at the time.

Crowder appeared in court on Monday and was ordered to remain in jail for 60 days after he pleaded no contest to charges, KTLA reported. He must also complete 52 weeks of sexual impulse classes.

The station identified Crowder as the man seen in a viral TikTok posted by Michaela Witter. In the video, which has over 2 million views, a man is seen crouching by Witter in a Barnes and Noble.

@michaela.witter The ugly side of doing things solo as a woman even in an open public space. Stalking, harrassment, etc. has happened to me way too many times but this definitely ranks top 3 creepiest moments. Please be safe and attentive to your surroundings unlike myself. Unfortunately, as women we have to have all senses aware even in spaces we wouldnt think necessary #100solodateideas #solodateideas #womenproblems #menarescary ♬ original sound - Michaela 🤍

“It felt like anywhere I moved, he kept following me,” Witter told KTLA. “So I recorded just in case he was trying to say anything or do anything to me, but I definitely did not expect him to do this.”

Witter has a series on her account called "Solo Dates," where she promotes outings and activities that people can do alone.

"The ugly side of doing things solo as a woman even in an open public space," Witter wrote in the video's caption "Stalking, harassment, etc. has happened to me way too many times but this definitely ranks top 3 creepiest moments."

In a follow-up video, Witter said she filed a police report and gave screenshots of Crowder to Barnes and Noble employees.

Crowder is due back in court on Sept. 14, according to KTLA.

