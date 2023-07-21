Man Caught Pretending to Be High School Student Charged with Sex Trafficking

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after pretending to be a high school student and attending two separate schools in Lincoln, Nebraska during the 2022-2023 school year, police said in a news release.

Zachary Scheich was charged with two counts of sexual assault, use of an electronic device and one count of sex trafficking a minor.

Scheich attended 54 days of class at two different high schools in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to ABC affiliate KLKN-TV.

“I’ve been in the district for 10 years, and this is the first time that I can remember something like this happening,” said Lincoln Public Schools Director of Security Joe Wright.

Scheich attended school under the pseudonym "Zak Hess" and “blended in with other students,” the news release said. Police noted that Scheich had actually graduated from the Lincoln public school system in 2015.

An investigation began on June 1 after police received a report claiming that an adult male was impersonating a high school junior.

The police investigated and arrested him on July 20.

Scheich provided false documentation that allowed him to enroll in the high schools, police said.

“In light of this incident, LPS is reviewing our enrollment procedures,” the Lincoln Public Schools district said, per KLKN-TV.