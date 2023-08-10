Man Carries 75-Pound Sheep to Safety After It Became Surrounded by Rising Tide

A U.K. man and his wife reviewing some pictures they took after a walk noticed something strange in one of them: a sheep on a beach.
Jilly Oxlade-Arnott spotted the animal that was stranded on the beach as a rising tide was beginning to come ashore in Woolacombe, a seaside resort in North Devon, England.
“We’d only just started the walk and were taking photos when we saw a white lump quite far out on the rocks,” her husband, Chris, told the Telegraph. "We took a closer look and she [the sheep] was staring at us as if to say, 'Come help me.' She looked absolutely exhausted. She was 50-60 meters [from the coast] so quite far out."
“I couldn’t tell whether she was injured. One of her front legs was held up, but I couldn’t see any blood and it didn’t look fractured.”
The couple quickly put together a plan for Chris to trek down the jagged rocks of the steep cliff toward the sheep and bring it to safety from the crashing waves.
Chris, a rock climbing enthusiast, carefully planned the trip there and back. He made it to the animal, which looked relieved that help was there. He took the 75-pound sheep, strapped it over his shoulder and made his way back up the rocky cliff.
“She was getting hit by the waves, was wet through, clearly exhausted from clinging on a small ledge and looked rather pleased to see me,” he said.
“The rocks were jagged and very pointed, with steep edges and limited foot holds, which were really nasty especially when wet. So, establishing a suitable route out to her was quite tricky, let alone finding a way back carrying a sheep.”
Chris said he never likes to see an animal in pain or distress, especially when he has the chance to help it.
“When we first spotted her we thought that she wasn’t going to get out of this by herself, in fact it’s likely to get worse and end in tears,” he said. “It didn’t look like anyone else was going to assist or had even spotted her, nor was it something I would concern the Coast Guard with at that stage.
“I think it had been there for some time, actually.”
Once he got the animal back to safety and dry ground, “she laid down for a bit, clearly exhausted and probably scared.”
It didn't take long for her to snap up and rejoin her normal group, though.
“She was on her side [and we] then put her on her legs. A minute later she went to see her friends and started to eat.”
