Man Called 911 Before He Punched Nurse And Asked To Go to Jail: Police

A Pennsylvania man under house arrest called 911 before he allegedly attacked a nurse in an attempt to be put back in jail, according to authorities.

Imoan Hudson, 26, is now charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment after he was accused of hitting a nurse inside Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, WPXI reported.

According to authorities, Hudson called police earlier on Saturday, claiming that he wanted to go back to jail, despite being out on house arrest with a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle, the station reported.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday what charges Hudson was facing that led to his house arrest.

The nurse at the hospital told officers that Hudson allegedly approached the nurses' station and told her he was experiencing a panic attack, officials said.

Hudson allegedly punched the nurse's cheek and shoulder after she asked him for his finger so she could take a reading, the station reported.

The nurse told police that Hudson repeatedly said he wanted to be put back in jail, the outlet reported. She believes Hudson hit her so he would be taken into police custody, she told officers.

According to WPXI, Hudson was booked into the Butler County Jail, and a preliminary hearing on the assault charges is set for Aug. 24.