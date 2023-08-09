Man Called 911 Before He Punched Nurse And Asked To Go to Jail: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Man Called 911 Before He Punched Nurse And Asked To Go to Jail: Police

Imoan Hudson, 26, allegedly told the nurse multiple times he wanted to go back to jail

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
WIN-Initiative/Neleman/Getty Images

A Pennsylvania man under house arrest called 911 before he allegedly attacked a nurse in an attempt to be put back in jail, according to authorities.

Imoan Hudson, 26, is now charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment after he was accused of hitting a nurse inside Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, WPXI reported.

According to authorities, Hudson called police earlier on Saturday, claiming that he wanted to go back to jail, despite being out on house arrest with a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle, the station reported.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday what charges Hudson was facing that led to his house arrest.

Read More

The nurse at the hospital told officers that Hudson allegedly approached the nurses' station and told her he was experiencing a panic attack, officials said.

Hudson allegedly punched the nurse's cheek and shoulder after she asked him for his finger so she could take a reading, the station reported.

The nurse told police that Hudson repeatedly said he wanted to be put back in jail, the outlet reported. She believes Hudson hit her so he would be taken into police custody, she told officers.

According to WPXI, Hudson was booked into the Butler County Jail, and a preliminary hearing on the assault charges is set for Aug. 24.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.