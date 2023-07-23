Man Brutally Beaten in a Florida Movie Theater Over Seats Said Attacker Punched Him Nonstop - The Messenger
News.
Man Brutally Beaten in a Florida Movie Theater Over Seats Said Attacker Punched Him Nonstop

Surveillance footage on July 10 caught the two men in an argument over seats before the victim was attacked.

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
A Florida man who was brutally beaten in a movie theater over assigned seats on July 10 said the perpetrator attacked him so hard and fast that he couldn't stop him.

The man, 63, who didn't want to be named but identified as a disabled veteran, said he suffered a broken nose and had to get stitches at a local hospital after being punched nonstop by a man he asked to change seats, reported NBC6.  

Surveillance footage on July 10 caught the two men in an argument over seats during the screening of the new “Insidious” movie at the AMC Pompano Beach 18. 

The older man said he had purchased VIP tickets with advanced seating and asked a man and a woman who were sitting in his seats to move, the Broward County sheriff's office said. He eventually gave up and turned away to find new seats when the exchange took a violent turn. 

"This guy just kept staring at me instead of getting up," the victim told NBC6. "As I'm walking away, he said 'Go run to your wife little boy.' So I turned around and I said 'You know I'm not the one who's being a little boy, you took my seats and you didn't apologize or you didn't say thank you and I let you keep them.'"

That prompted the man to “go to town on me” the victim said. 

"He jumped up, he wanted to fight me, he backed me up, I fell over the stairs and as soon as I fell down the stairs, it was like a boxer being against the ropes," the victim said.

"I couldn't even get a defensive shot in," he said. "It happened so fast, he basically sucker-punched me is what he did."

The attacker, seen wearing red shorts and a black t-shirt, and the woman with him, quickly fled the theater. Authorities are still searching for him, reported NBC6. 

The Broward County sheriff's office did not immediately return a request for comment by The Messenger.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he had to get several stitches. 

"I didn't think anybody would be stupid enough to actually start a fight like that in the movies," the victim said.

