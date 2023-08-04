Man Breaks His Neck After Collapsing in Shower When Water Suddenly Turned From Hot to Cold - The Messenger
Man Breaks His Neck After Collapsing in Shower When Water Suddenly Turned From Hot to Cold

Doctors told 33-year-old Edinburgh resident Adrian Scott that his recovery would take at least 12 weeks

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
A Scottish veteran was rushed to the hospital after a sudden temperature change in his shower caused him to pass out and break his neck, the Daily Record reported.

Doctors told Edinburgh resident Adrian Scott, 33, that his accident must have been caused by the cold water sending his body into shock — a condition where blood vessels constrict, rapidly increasing one's heart rate.

Scott said he remembered turning the shower from hot to cold at his home on July 8. What seemed like moments later, he woke up on the floor.

"I put my foot through the wall and my back was in a lot of pain, but then I realized I couldn't move my head," Scott told the outlet. "I've had many cold showers over the years to invigorate myself, but after speaking with doctors, I realize they can be quite dangerous."

British veteran Adrian Scott recovers with a neck brace after going into shock in the shower.Courtesy Honor Jenkinson/GoFundMe

Scott was preparing to launch his own fiber engineering company that week but has had to forego that plan because his head is now in a neck brace.

Scott, who served in Afghanistan, said he was told he shouldn't work for at least 12 weeks as he recovers. Because he's not earning much income, he said he was forced to sell a car to pay for his living expenses.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Scott's partner has so far raised more than $5,000.

Although health gurus frequently tout the benefits of cold water immersion to reduce inflammation, the American Heart Association warns that in rare cases, exposure to sub-60-degree water can cause heart attacks and other emergency conditions.

