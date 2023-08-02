Man Breaks Bizarre World Record for Attaching Drink Cans to His Face - The Messenger
Man Breaks Bizarre World Record for Attaching Drink Cans to His Face

Shunichi Kanno has reclaimed the record for placing the most drink cans on the head using air suction, achieving a total of 11

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Shunichi Kanno’s record-breaking featGuinness World Records

A Japanese man, already the holder of the Guinness World Record for the most drink cans placed on the body using air suction, recently reclaimed the record for the most drink cans placed on the head using the same method with 11 cans.

Shunichi Kanno had set the previous record for this peculiar feat in 2019, successfully affixing nine cans to his face. However, last year, an American contender named Jamie "Canhead" Keeton broke Kanno's record, managing to attach 10 drink cans to his face using only air suction.

The 31-year-old Kanno wasn't about to let this rest.

Motivated by this challenge, Kanno found a way to stick 11 cans to his head, thereby reclaiming the honor for Japan. Kanno stated that he wanted to "take revenge" on Keeton and, essentially, he has thrown down the gauntlet for a 12-can record attempt.

"I also wanted to make my face more beautiful and attractive," he joked with the Guinness representatives.

Guinness World Records noted that Kanno discovered his "uncanny talent" early on. "I have had a big forehead since I was young," he confided. "Everyone mentioned that, so I felt that I had something quite unique. I was contemplating how to put this to good use."

To qualify for the record, each of the 11 cans had to stay in place—using only air suction—for at least five seconds.

When asked about his technique, Kanno explained, "You make a wrinkle [on your skin], then place a can there. Push the can firmly towards your head and ease your wrinkle. This reduces the air pressure between the can and the skin, and the can should stick like a suction cup."

