Man Blames His Cat for Firing Bullet That Struck Neighbor’s Apartment

A Virginia man could face up to a year in jail after a gunshot was fired in his apartment on Monday night. He claimed his cat was responsible.

Christopher Michael Moore, 29, has been charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm. Moore told the police that he was preparing to clean his gun when his cat knocked it off the table, according to Patch.com.

Moore reported hearing the gun discharge when it hit the floor. A round penetrated a wall and entered another apartment, causing damage to a wall and ceiling. No injuries were reported, according to the account.

The police were alerted at 11:30 p.m. and responded to the incident at the Westgate Apartments in Manassas. Following an investigation, Moore was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Moore was released on a court summons, and his court date is pending. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of a year in prison, as per Virginia laws.