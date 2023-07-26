Man Blames His Cat for Firing Bullet That Struck Neighbor’s Apartment

A Virginia man could face up to a year in jail after a gunshot was fired in his apartment on Monday night. He claimed his cat was responsible.
Christopher Michael Moore, 29, has been charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm. Moore told the police that he was preparing to clean his gun when his cat knocked it off the table, according to Patch.com.
Moore reported hearing the gun discharge when it hit the floor. A round penetrated a wall and entered another apartment, causing damage to a wall and ceiling. No injuries were reported, according to the account.
The police were alerted at 11:30 p.m. and responded to the incident at the Westgate Apartments in Manassas. Following an investigation, Moore was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.
- Toddler Shot in Head While Sleeping After Stray Bullet Breaks Through Wall of New Orleans Apartment
- Abandoned Cats Leave Behind Unbearable Stench in California Apartment Complex
- Graduate Finds Lost Cat Following Davenport Apartment Collapse Just One Day After Moving In
- Man With Thousands of Bullets and a Grenade Attacked Police, Killing Officer. What Was His Plan?
- Lithium-Ion Battery Blamed for Bike Shop Fire That Left 4 People Dead in New York City
Moore was released on a court summons, and his court date is pending. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of a year in prison, as per Virginia laws.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews