Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: Lawsuit

A dock worker in Ireland who was fired for cocaine use is suing his former employer, claiming that they did not give him the care and support he needed after he caused a fatal accident in 2019.

Michael Martin drove an empty container handler machine at Dublin Port for logistics firm Scruttons (NI) Ltd., RTE reported. He filed a claim against the company under the Unfair Dismissals Act of 1977 after he was fired for failing a drug test.

The test, which was taken on January 10, 2022, showed that the amount of cocaine in Martin's system was about 29 times over the company's fail rate.

"The complainant’s test showed a very high level of cocaine in his system, 234 ng/ml [nanograms per milliliter]. The fail rate is 8 ng/ml," Ciara Ruane of Byrne Wallace Solicitors, appearing for the company, said during a hearing of the Workplace Relations Commission.

She also stated that the company's policy was based on the legal limits under the Road Traffic Act.

Martin explained during the hearing that he was aware he failed the test, and that he turned to drugs and alcohol after he caused the death of a truck driver on the job.

"That was after a few years prior, I killed a truck driver. That put me on a bad road, drinking, doing coke," he said.

Originally, Martin stated that he received no help from the company following the accident, but later clarified that he attended two counseling sessions. Martin argued that the company did not have to fire him, and could have transferred him to a different position.

"There’s different jobs in there, they could have let me on them. They could have left me out two years, to sort my head out," Martin said.

Martin's job was to load empty shipping containers on and off of trucks and stack them using heavy machinery.

"We had been doing random drug tests for a number of years, five to six years, two or three times a year, due to the nature of the work," Michael Powers, the company's operations manager, said.

Powers added that it is a "high-risk environment" and that other roles within the company have the same policy on drug use.

He claimed that a support program was offered to employees following the 2019 accident and that he "checked up" on Martin when he was on leave following the event. Martin said that he was never contacted.

"F------ liar, f------ lying," he said.

No decision has been made yet following the hearing.