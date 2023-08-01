Man Bitten by Shark in Florida Off Anna Maria Island Hospitalized - The Messenger
Man Bitten by Shark in Florida Off Anna Maria Island Hospitalized

'Well, to my knowledge, this is the third event in the last 15 years, so it's very rare, but obviously, it does happen,' West Manatee Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski said

Ryan Parker
A Bull Shark off the coast of Jupiter, FloridaJulian Gunther / Getty Images

A 22-year-old man in Florida was hospitalized after he was bitten by a shark on Sunday, according to local news reports.

The scary incident happened around 3:30 p.m. local time as the man was boating with friends around Anna Maria Island near Bean Point. It was then a shark bit him, Fox 4 reported.

"Well, to my knowledge, this is the third event in the last 15 years, so it's very rare, but obviously, it does happen," West Manatee Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski told local Tampa station WFTS.

Bean Point is the north tip of Anna Maria Island, which juts into the Gulf of Mexico. The bite took place some distance from the beach, officials noted, as cited by Fox 4.

Read More

West Manatee Fire Rescue was transferring people injured in a boat crash at King Fish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach when a boater drove up with the bitten victim on board, the Tampa station reported.

The unidentified man was then taken to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Manatee County's only Level II trauma center. The exact severity of his wound(s) was not disclosed. The man's condition is also unknown.

Also unclear was the species of shark and the circumstances of the attack.

