Man Bitten by Bear While Lounging in Hammock at Colorado Campground

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers are looking for a black bear that bit a man relaxing on a hammock at a campground on Saturday.

The man told officials that he heard a rustling noise while in his hammock, according to a CPW news release. He turned on his headlamp and saw the large bear next to him. The bear bit his upper right arm, then walked away.

The victim left the campground and went to a motel, where he called an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. CPW said his bite measured two to three inches.

The man was taken to the hospital to treat his bite wounds. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW was notified of the attack around 10 p.m. and immediately began to search the campground. Dogs are also being used to search in the area.

"Under CPW policy, any bear that attacks a human is classified as a dangerous bear and, if captured, must be humanely euthanized," CPW said.

Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager, expressed the importance of the search in the news release.

A black bear bit a man's arm in Colorado on Saturday. Paul Souders/Getty Images

“Bear attacks are rare, and we take them very seriously,” Brown said. “We are doing everything we can to locate this bear. And we continue to investigate the incident. Luckily, the victim’s injury appears to be relatively minor.”

The victim said he did not have food or other potential attractants with him in the hammock.

"Bears that have previously found a food reward from a tent may attempt to enter even if no attractants are present," CPW stated.

Officials reminded the public to watch out for potential bear activity when camping in the state. They also advise people to never leave trash outside unless it is in a bear-proof container, keep a clean campsite and lock all vehicles.

This is the third reported bear attack in Colorado this year.