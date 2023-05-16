A Cheshire, England resident, accused of harassing women, has been legally barred from making any sexually suggestive remarks to any woman in the UK, according to a police statement.
Jacob Allerson, 34, was issued a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) due to his persistent nature, refusing to accept 'no' for an answer when inviting women on dates. Additionally, he allegedly followed young women from their workplaces, making unsolicited remarks.
Allerson is now legally restricted from contacting any woman who has previously rejected his advances. He is also banned from entering cafes and gyms where he was previously expelled due to his inappropriate behavior.
"Persistent harassment from Allerson has created an intimidating environment for women who should be able to carry on their daily routines without the fear of harassment," said Inspector James Wilson. "We hope this order will contribute to women's sense of security."
The police department clarified that a CBO is a measure of last resort to curb anti-social behaviour. Should Allerson be found breaching this order, he could potentially face imprisonment.
