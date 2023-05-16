The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Banned from Making Sexual Comments to Any Woman Following Harassment Complaints

    Jacob Allerson refused to accept 'no' for an answer when inviting women on dates.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Cheshire Constabulary

    A Cheshire, England resident, accused of harassing women, has been legally barred from making any sexually suggestive remarks to any woman in the UK, according to a police statement.

    Jacob Allerson, 34, was issued a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) due to his persistent nature, refusing to accept 'no' for an answer when inviting women on dates. Additionally, he allegedly followed young women from their workplaces, making unsolicited remarks.

    Allerson is now legally restricted from contacting any woman who has previously rejected his advances. He is also banned from entering cafes and gyms where he was previously expelled due to his inappropriate behavior.

    "Persistent harassment from Allerson has created an intimidating environment for women who should be able to carry on their daily routines without the fear of harassment," said Inspector James Wilson. "We hope this order will contribute to women's sense of security."

    Read More

    The police department clarified that a CBO is a measure of last resort to curb anti-social behaviour. Should Allerson be found breaching this order, he could potentially face imprisonment.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.