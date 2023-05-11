For most people, running 50 kilometers through South Africa every day, for two weeks, would be a complete adventure on its own. But for one British man, running the length of Africa's southernmost country is just the beginning.

Twenty-six-year old Brit Russell Cook is on a journey to become the first person to run the entire length of the African continent, CNN first reported. His trip began in late August, in Cape Town, and if everything goes to plan he'll reach the northernmost point of Tunisia by Christmas.

This journey will be the equivalent of running 360 marathons in 240 days and will take Cook through a range of environments, including the Congo rainforests and the Sahara desert. Cook is using the trip to raise money for two organizations: The Running Charity and Water Aid. So far the project has raised more than £10,500 (equivalent to more than $13,000.)

While Cook believes that he the first person to run the length of Africa, other adventurers have attempted similar feats on other continents. Multiple people have run the length of Australia, including Ned Brockmann, a 23-year-old electrician who completed his journey in October 2022. In 2017, a British couple ran the length of South America over the course of 14 months.

Cook told CNN that his inspiration for the run came from a time in his life when he was dissatisfied and felt trapped. He recalled looking around a nightclub and thinking there must be more to life than that. From then on, he prioritized adventure and became passionate about running.

Cook is currently using social media to raise awareness and funding for his project, with one YouTube video garnering more than 50,000 views. But in spite of the social media presence, Cook's journey is a largely solitary one. "I can pass through whole days just sitting in my own head," he told CNN. "Part of the growth journey for me is becoming quite a peaceful person in myself."