An elderly Florida resident says he was violently attacked while trying to stop people from removing ducks from his neighborhood.

Art Cosgrove told Local 10 News that there was a dispute over the ducks in the Plantation neighborhood where he lives. While he and others wanted to keep the ducks around, others wanted them out of the neighborhood.

This disagreement turned violent, as the 71-year-old was beaten up when he confronted a group of men who had been hired to take the ducks away.

“I was on the ground when they were kicking and hitting me with a stick,” he said.

Cosgrove was also punched in the face and the injuries were bad enough that he was sent to the hospital, where he received staples in his head.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video but no files have been charged, as police say both parties involved are responsible. While Cosgrove was attacked and hospitalized, police found he had charged the men and vandalized their vehicle first, according to 7News.