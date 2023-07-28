Man Attacked by Eight-Foot Long Shark in Just 5 Feet of Water: ‘He Was Like, ‘Sorry, Dude, You Know’

A Tennessee man says he stared down an eight-foot shark, "eye-to-eye," just seconds before the animal clamped his ankle in its jaws during a recent boogie-boarding excursion in the shallow waters of a popular South Carolina tourist destination.

John Mistler, of Nashville, survived the attack during his vacation to Hilton Head Island this past week—an encounter that left him with nearly 100 stitches and staples in his foot, according to WTVF.

Mistler reported that the shark latched onto him as he took one last dip before heading home. He was in approximately five feet of water, surrounded by other swimmers at Sea Pines Beach, when he felt the shark's teeth dig in.

"I felt the bite, and I rolled over on the boogie board. I'm looking at this shark with my whole right foot in his mouth, all the way up to the ankle," Mistler recounted.

"I was able to make eye contact with him—animal to animal. He was like, 'Sorry, dude, you know.'"

He swiftly pulled his foot from the shark's mouth, a motion that tore his flesh and cut into an artery, the station reported.

"Believe me, when they talk about shark teeth, they are sharp," Mistler stated. "He's got a mouth full of razor blades."

Mistler credits his survival to the quick thinking of others on the beach and the immediate response of emergency personnel. A nurse on the beach applied a makeshift bandage using a towel, and first responders applied tourniquets to help halt the heavy bleeding.

"If I was by myself, I would have bled out on the beach," Mistler said.

After a hospital visit, Mistler is now home and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the outlet, Mistler's experience is one of 37 shark attacks recorded globally this year. While experts informed the outlet that the number of attacks has not increased in 2023, there appears to be a higher number of reported close encounters between humans and these sea predators.