Man Attacked by Eight-Foot Long Shark in Just 5 Feet of Water: ‘He Was Like, ‘Sorry, Dude, You Know’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Man Attacked by Eight-Foot Long Shark in Just 5 Feet of Water: ‘He Was Like, ‘Sorry, Dude, You Know’

John Mistler survived the attack during his vacation to Hilton Head Island this past week

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
John Mistler, who was attacked by a shark on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. NewsChannel 5 Nashville

A Tennessee man says he stared down an eight-foot shark, "eye-to-eye," just seconds before the animal clamped his ankle in its jaws during a recent boogie-boarding excursion in the shallow waters of a popular South Carolina tourist destination.

John Mistler, of Nashville, survived the attack during his vacation to Hilton Head Island this past week—an encounter that left him with nearly 100 stitches and staples in his foot, according to WTVF.

Mistler reported that the shark latched onto him as he took one last dip before heading home. He was in approximately five feet of water, surrounded by other swimmers at Sea Pines Beach, when he felt the shark's teeth dig in.

"I felt the bite, and I rolled over on the boogie board. I'm looking at this shark with my whole right foot in his mouth, all the way up to the ankle," Mistler recounted.

Read More

"I was able to make eye contact with him—animal to animal. He was like, 'Sorry, dude, you know.'"

He swiftly pulled his foot from the shark's mouth, a motion that tore his flesh and cut into an artery, the station reported.

"Believe me, when they talk about shark teeth, they are sharp," Mistler stated. "He's got a mouth full of razor blades."

Mistler credits his survival to the quick thinking of others on the beach and the immediate response of emergency personnel. A nurse on the beach applied a makeshift bandage using a towel, and first responders applied tourniquets to help halt the heavy bleeding.

"If I was by myself, I would have bled out on the beach," Mistler said.

After a hospital visit, Mistler is now home and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the outlet, Mistler's experience is one of 37 shark attacks recorded globally this year. While experts informed the outlet that the number of attacks has not increased in 2023, there appears to be a higher number of reported close encounters between humans and these sea predators.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.