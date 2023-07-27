Man Arrested with ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ — at a Sheetz in North Carolina - The Messenger
Man Arrested with ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ — at a Sheetz in North Carolina

Police found 'an improvised explosive device' in his vehicle

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
A man was arrested outside of a gas station in North Carolina after police found an improvised explosive inside his car.

Holly Springs police officers were conducting a business check of a Sheetz on July 26 when they noticed a man acting suspiciously. WRAL reported that the officers identified him as 50-year-old Norman Michael Bray and located his 1999 Toyota 4Runner in the parking lot.

Norman Michael Bray was arrested at a gas station after an explosive device was found in his car
Norman Michael Bray was arrested at a gas station after an explosive device was found in his carWake County Sheriff's Office

After investigating the car, officers found "controlled, dangerous substances, hazardous materials and an improvised explosive device" inside. Bray was arrested and the area was evacuated until the device could be properly disposed of.

Read More

Bray has been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

