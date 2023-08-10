Man Arrested With Homemade Bombs Posted Video of Explosives Saying: ‘Hey ATF, Let Me Know If This Is Legal’ - The Messenger
Man Arrested With Homemade Bombs Posted Video of Explosives Saying: ‘Hey ATF, Let Me Know If This Is Legal’

Authorities found three bombs, and multiple other weapons

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Levi Flatt Putnam County Sheriff's Office

A Tennessee man has been arrested after he posted a video of himself online with explosive chemicals, asking if what he had was legal.

A worried Putnam County resident had sent the video of the man saying, "Hey ATF, let me know if this is legal. Uh, a pound of Tannerite, a pipe bomb and a wine bottle full of diesel," to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. According to a press release, the man showed his face and made a peace sign at the end of the video, which led police to identify him as 30-year-old Levi Flatt.

After the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed that Flatt had enough materials to make a bomb, detectives issued a search warrant for the man. But before the warrant could be executed, two ATF special agents saw Flatt leave his home in a white Chevrolet work van. They followed Flatt to Walmart where he purchased a propane tank.

At this point the agents believed that the explosives were in the van, so deputies pulled Flatt over on Jefferson Avenue and called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad. Upon being detained, Flatt admitted to the deputies that the bomb was in a blue cooler in the van.

ATF and the bomb squad were able to locate three pipe bombs, two Molotov cocktails, a handgun with a tampered serial number, approximately 160 rounds of ammunition, a flak jacket and a shield. A search warrant was also issued for Flatt’s house, which he shares with his mother.

"I am thankful for the partnership that is held with the ATF as well as the THP. This was great work by everyone involved and many lives may have been saved by the quick response. This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated. Everyone has the right to feel safe in this community and we work daily to ensure their safety,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement.

Flatt has been booked and charged with possession of prohibited weapons and alteration of serial numbers. He is being held without bond and will appear in court on Aug. 16.

