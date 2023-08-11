Man Arrested Trying to Kidnap Little Girl by Stuffing Her in Suitcase: Police

An eight-year-old girl was rescued Thursday after she was kidnapped and stuffed inside a wheeled suitcase in the Philippines city of Mandaue, local police said Friday.
Security camera footage shows the suspect pushing a suitcase down the street from where the child, Jin Nichole You, was living. She was said to be inside the luggage at the time.
Police identified the suspected kidnapper as Godiflor Rama, a caretaker of the apartment where the victim and her parents were living.
According to a translation of a police press conference by GMA Network, Mandaue Police Chief Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes said the girl sustained only minor injuries.
- 11-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested for YouTube Challenge Kidnapping Prank
- Man Arrested for Offering Heroin Needles to Girl in Middle School Bathroom
- Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Kidnapping, Death of Detroit Nurse
- Man Kidnaps, Kills Ex-Girlfriend After Being Released on Bond For Assaulting Her a Year Prior
- 11-Year-Old Florida Girl Charged in Kidnapping Prank ‘Liked Being the Center of Attention,’ Sheriff Says (Exclusive)
- Man Charged With Murdering Fiancée, Stuffing Body in Suitcase Bragged About Their Romance on Twitter
After being tipped off, police immediately dispatched a special tactical unit, which was able to quickly rescue the child and arrest the suspect, ABS-CBN News reported.
“Three hours after the incident came to the knowledge of the operatives, an intricate rescue police operation was immediately conducted paving the way to the successful rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspect,” police said.
The suitcase used in the kidnapping was also found at Rama's rented apartment.
Rama reportedly held a grudge against the girl's grandparents because they would always blame him for missing household items.
Per the Daily Mail, he admitted to the crime, saying: "I hope the family can forgive me for what I did. I only did that because they were accusing me of stealing their belongings, like their bags and hangers."
He added: "I admit that the girl is attractive, but that doesn't mean that I like her. I did not rape her. I did not sexually assault her."
Rama also told authorities that he had kidnapped the child with the intent of returning her after six hours. Before he stuffed her inside the suitcase he allegedly gagged her with packing tape so she wouldn't scream.
According to GMA Network, the child is now back with her parents and will undergo a "psycho-social intervention."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews