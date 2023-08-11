Man Arrested Trying to Kidnap Little Girl by Stuffing Her in Suitcase: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Man Arrested Trying to Kidnap Little Girl by Stuffing Her in Suitcase: Police

Caretaker says he abducted girl because her grandparents kept blaming him for misplacing household items

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
CCTV footage of eight-year-old being abducted and stuffed in a suitcase by her family’s apartment caretaker in the Philippines.Screenshot/ABS-CBN News

An eight-year-old girl was rescued Thursday after she was kidnapped and stuffed inside a wheeled suitcase in the Philippines city of Mandaue, local police said Friday.

Security camera footage shows the suspect pushing a suitcase down the street from where the child, Jin Nichole You, was living. She was said to be inside the luggage at the time.

Police identified the suspected kidnapper as Godiflor Rama, a caretaker of the apartment where the victim and her parents were living.

According to a translation of a police press conference by GMA Network, Mandaue Police Chief Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes said the girl sustained only minor injuries.

Read More

After being tipped off, police immediately dispatched a special tactical unit, which was able to quickly rescue the child and arrest the suspect, ABS-CBN News reported.

“Three hours after the incident came to the knowledge of the operatives, an intricate rescue police operation was immediately conducted paving the way to the successful rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspect,” police said.

The suitcase used in the kidnapping was also found at Rama's rented apartment.

Rama reportedly held a grudge against the girl's grandparents because they would always blame him for missing household items.

Per the Daily Mail, he admitted to the crime, saying: "I hope the family can forgive me for what I did. I only did that because they were accusing me of stealing their belongings, like their bags and hangers."

He added: "I admit that the girl is attractive, but that doesn't mean that I like her. I did not rape her. I did not sexually assault her."

Rama also told authorities that he had kidnapped the child with the intent of returning her after six hours. Before he stuffed her inside the suitcase he allegedly gagged her with packing tape so she wouldn't scream.

According to GMA Network, the child is now back with her parents and will undergo a "psycho-social intervention."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.