Jailton Dos Santos Arrested on Suspicion of Hiding Under Coat in Backseat of Woman's Car
Jailton Dos Santos Arrested on Suspicion of Hiding Under Coat in Backseat of Woman’s Car

As the frightened driver jolted the steering wheel, the suspect tumbled out of the car

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Jailton Dos Santos.Yarmouth Police Department/Facebook

Police have arrested a man accused of hiding in the backseat of a woman's car and attempting to conceal himself with a coat pulled over his head as she drove home in the middle of the night.

At around 1 a.m. Monday, an officer with the Yarmouth Police Department on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, spotted a car on the side of the road and at first assumed that it had broken down, the department wrote in a Facebook post.

As he approached, he saw a woman standing next to the vehicle and frantically dialing 911.

The woman said that on her way home from a friend's house, she noticed her backseat light flicker on. That's when she saw the suspect, who police believe to be 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos, hiding in her back seat.

As she jolted the steering wheel, Dos Santos tumbled out of the car.

Despite being badly shaken by the incident, the woman suffered no physical harm.

"The Yarmouth Police would like to remind everyone to make sure they lock their unattended vehicles, especially at night," the Department wrote.

It's unclear why Dos Santos hid in the woman's car as she drove. He was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle at night.

