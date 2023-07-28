Man Arrested Near Where Alicia Navarro, Missing for Years, Turned Herself in

A man was arrested this week near the spot where Alicia Navarro, a teenager who had been missing for years, turned herself into police, the Associated Press reported. The man may have some connection to the case.

Witnesses told the AP a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers a stormed an apartment in Havre, Montana, on Wednesday, and left with a handcuffed man.

The arrest apparently unfolded blocks from the Montana police station where Navarro turned up on Wednesday, four years after vanishing from her Arizona home. Now 18, she was 14 when she disappeared.

The AP reported that as many as 10 uniformed and undercover officers showed up about 8 p.m. to make the arrest.

Glendale Police and Havre Police have yet to confirm the arrest.

Alicia Navarro in 2019 and 2023. Navarro Family/Glendale Police

A young woman later emerged from the apartment; one witness said she resembled a photograph of Navarro that had been released by police.

"She came out, talked to the officers, then two ladies pulled up and then she got into a car with them and they left," said Rick Lieberg, who lives across the street from the apartment building officers raided Wednesday night.

According to the AP, investigators remained at the scene for several hours, taking pictures and doing other work inside the apartment. Lieberg said the young woman returned to the apartment building with the two women on Thursday, but that he did not see her go inside.