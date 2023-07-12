Man Arrested for Using Uber to Deliver 25 Pounds of Meth: Feds - The Messenger
Man Arrested for Using Uber to Deliver 25 Pounds of Meth: Feds

Narquin Antonio Sanchez-Unbes, 23, arrested in sting after Ubering from Massachusetts to New Hampshire with $55,000 in meth

Ben Kesslen
Authorities say they seized 25 pounds of meth that the suspect brought in an Uber. DEA

A man appeared in federal court Tuesday on drug charges after allegedly Ubering from Massachusetts to New Hampshire with almost $60,000 of meth and handing it off to an undercover agent.

Narquin Antonio Sanchez-Unbes, 23, delivered the package to an agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration at a storage facility in Rochester, New Hampshire on Monday, according to charging documents obtained by The Messenger.

The documents said that Sanchez-Unbes took a ride share to New Hampshire after the undercover agent agreed to pay him $55,000 for 25 pounds of meth and a $3,000 delivery fee.

When he arrived, another DEA agent knocked on the window of the driver’s door, and "the driver of the vehicle rolled down the window and stated, 'I’m just an Uber driver,’” according to the charging documents. 

Sanchez-Unbes was in the backseat of the car at the time and when the agent asked him if he spoke English, he said no.

The DEA agent then had the Uber driver, who spoke Spanish, translate, and told the driver to ask Sanchez-Unbes "if he brought the 25 pounds,” the documents said. 

"Sanchez-Unbes stated ‘Si,' and motioned towards a maroon bag next to him in the back seat,” the agent wrote in his report. After briefly inspecting the drugs, the agent arrested Sanchez-Unbes without incident. 

Sanchez-Unbes faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. 

