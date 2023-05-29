Man Arrested for Trespassing Now Charged with Four Counts of Murder

Police in Arizona say they've arrested the man responsible for a series of fatal shootings in the area.

According to local reports, Iren Byers, 20, was initially arrested on Saturday in Mesa, Arizona, for trespassing.

Once he was in police custody, Byers allegedly confessed to perpetrating four shootings on Friday, CBS reports.

An NBC report confirms the shootings left four people dead and one seriously injured.

According to the Daily Independent, Byers is "believed to be solely responsible for all four shootings."

He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Phoenix Police identified the first victim as 41-year-old Nicholas Arnstad, who was found dead next to a canal.

The Mesa victims include two 41-year-old men and another unidentified person believed to be an adult man.