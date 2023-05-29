The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Arrested for Trespassing Now Charged with Four Counts of Murder

    According to local reports, Iren Byers, 20, was initially arrested on Saturday in Mesa, Arizona, for trespassing

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Mesa Police Department

    Police in Arizona say they've arrested the man responsible for a series of fatal shootings in the area.

    According to local reports, Iren Byers, 20, was initially arrested on Saturday in Mesa, Arizona, for trespassing.

    Once he was in police custody, Byers allegedly confessed to perpetrating four shootings on Friday, CBS reports.

    An NBC report confirms the shootings left four people dead and one seriously injured.

    Read More

    According to the Daily Independent, Byers is "believed to be solely responsible for all four shootings."

    He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

    Phoenix Police identified the first victim as 41-year-old Nicholas Arnstad, who was found dead next to a canal.

    The Mesa victims include two 41-year-old men and another unidentified person believed to be an adult man.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.