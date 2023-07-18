Man Arrested for Throwing Molotov Cocktail at Lenin’s Tomb in Moscow

A Russian man was detained after throwing a Molotov cocktail at Lenin’s Mausoleum, the major tourist attraction in Moscow's Red Square that holds the preserved body of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin.

The suspect in the attempted arson was identified as Konstantin Stachukov, according to a report from Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The 37-year-old threw the bottle in the direction of the mausoleum where it ended up hitting the pavement and catching fire. The mausoleum was reportedly not damaged.

An "administrative protocol" was drawn up against Stachukov for "failing to comply with the legal demand of a law enforcement employee." He's currently being held while his motivations are investigated.

Several news sources from Russia reported on the man's "erratic" behavior. Per the state-run Tass news agency, Stachukov was "saying that Vladimir Lenin had to allegedly absolve him of his sins."

