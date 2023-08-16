Man Arrested for Throwing Garden Gnome, Bricks at Parked Cars

A man in the United Kingdom was arrested for throwing a garden gnome and lots of bricks at several parked cars in the town of Maidstone on Saturday.
Danny Reed, 45, pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage on Monday in the Medway Magistrates' Court, according to KentOnline.
Reed damaged at least two vehicles in Chancery Lane and smashed the window of a Vauxhall Corsa, which is a subcompact car.
In April 2021, he was issued a criminal behavior order for entering a driveway without the homeowner's permission. He was also charged this week with breaching that 2021 order.
Reed will be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on October 24. His punishment is subject to conditional bail.
Maidstone is located in southeast England, about 30 miles from both London and Dover.
