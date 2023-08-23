Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill the Governor of Washington, His Mother - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill the Governor of Washington, His Mother

The unknown man posed threats against Gov. Jay Inslee before threatening to kill his mother

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man from Suquamish, Washington was arrested and jailed Monday for threatening his mother and the governor of Washington, court documents show. 

Law enforcement has not released the name of the 39-year-old responsible for threatening Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. According to the Kitsap Sun, a Washington State Patrol sergeant said the man called Inslee’s office Monday and stated he is legally allowed to say he would kill Governor Jay Inslee if he ever saw him. He allegedly went on to say “I (expletive) hate you and I want to (expletive) kill you.”

A Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputy said the state patrol reported the man also called his mother Monday around 8 p.m. and threatened to kill her unless she repaired the mobile home she owns which he lives in.

Washington governor Jay Inslee speaks at a press conference.
The unknown man called Jay Inslee's office (pictured) and threatened to kill the governor.Bruce Bennett/ Getty Images

The mother reportedly filed for temporary domestic violence protection against her son before she called him Monday, according to the deputy. 

She also told law enforcement that her son is “seriously mentally ill” and that he has threatened her before. 

The deputy also mentioned that active protection orders have been issued against the man before and as a result, he’s prohibited from possessing a firearm. 

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.