Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill the Governor of Washington, His Mother
The unknown man posed threats against Gov. Jay Inslee before threatening to kill his mother
A man from Suquamish, Washington was arrested and jailed Monday for threatening his mother and the governor of Washington, court documents show.
Law enforcement has not released the name of the 39-year-old responsible for threatening Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. According to the Kitsap Sun, a Washington State Patrol sergeant said the man called Inslee’s office Monday and stated he is legally allowed to say he would kill Governor Jay Inslee if he ever saw him. He allegedly went on to say “I (expletive) hate you and I want to (expletive) kill you.”
A Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputy said the state patrol reported the man also called his mother Monday around 8 p.m. and threatened to kill her unless she repaired the mobile home she owns which he lives in.
The mother reportedly filed for temporary domestic violence protection against her son before she called him Monday, according to the deputy.
She also told law enforcement that her son is “seriously mentally ill” and that he has threatened her before.
The deputy also mentioned that active protection orders have been issued against the man before and as a result, he’s prohibited from possessing a firearm.
