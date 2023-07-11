Man Arrested for Stripping Naked, ‘Gyrating’ on Poker Table at Vegas Casino - The Messenger
Man Arrested for Stripping Naked, ‘Gyrating’ on Poker Table at Vegas Casino

Police said he seemed to be in an “altered mental state” when they caught him

Yelena Dzhanova
A New York man was arrested after he allegedly danced naked on top of a poker table at a Las Vegas casino, according to a local news report. 

Authorities arrested a man accused of riding a dirt bike through Las Vegas casinos.Erik Snyder/Getty Images

The man, identified by police as Brian Danilczyk, had been visiting the city over the weekend, KLAS-TV reported, citing a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 

Late Sunday night, police were called to respond to a report of a fight at a bar at the Flamingo hotel on the Strip. When they arrived, the fight was over and witnesses said Danilczyk was involved in the fight and had attacked another man who had one leg. 

Then Danilczyk ran down the block to the LINQ hotel, where he proceeded to remove his clothing. As officers chased him, he ran away yelling and naked. He then ran into the casino and “climbed atop a poker table came and flaunted his genitals to all who [passed] exposing his penis and testicles while ‘gyrating,’” the police report said. Then he exposed “his anus to all who passed on the main floor.”

Police said he seemed to be in an “altered mental state” when they caught him but had stable vitals. As police questioned him, Danilczyk said he did not recall the incident. 

Danilczyk is scheduled to appear in court next month to respond to charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and battery.

