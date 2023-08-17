Man Arrested for Parachuting Off the Eiffel Tower

A man was arrested in Paris after parachuting off the Eiffel Tower and subsequently landing in a nearby stadium.
Around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, an unidentified man breached the tower's perimeter. Sete, the site's operator, reported that although guards noticed him, he successfully ascended to the top of the 984-foot tower before jumping.
Armed with a parachute from his backpack, the individual, known to be an experienced climber, safely touched down in a stadium. He was later apprehended for endangering the lives of others, according to police.
"This kind of irresponsible action puts people working at or below the tower in danger," Sete commented in a statement to The Guardian.
Due to the morning's disruption, the Eiffel Tower's regular 9 a.m. opening experienced a slight delay.
This incident caps an eventful week for the renowned Parisian landmark. Just days earlier, two American tourists were discovered sleeping at the top of the tower following a night of excessive drinking.
- Two Americans Found Sleeping Atop Eiffel Tower After Night of Drinking
- Teen Who Broke His Back Last Year Plans to Climb the Eiffel Tower for Charity
- Paris’ Famed Seine Booksellers Told They Need to Move for 2024 Olympics
- Free Climber Detained After Scaling 72 Stories of Seoul’s Lotte World Tower
- Swimming Returns to Paris’ Seine River after 100 Years and a $1.6 Billion Makeover
- San Francisco’s Sinking Tower Has Stopped Sinking
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fired Head of Right-Wing Project Veritas Now Under Investigation in New YorkNews
- Florida Inmate Charged With Murdering CellmateNews
- Coatimundi on the Loose in Oklahoma is Main Suspect in String of Cat DeathsNews
- Aunt of Man Killed by Police Rips Changing Story, Demands Punishment for ‘Murder’News
- Texas Man Says He Did ‘Not Hide The Body Very Well’ When Asked Why He Was Arrested for Wife’s MurderNews
- Pickleball Players Left ‘A Little Bit Rattled’ After Rattlesnake Breaks up MatchNews
- Snakes ‘Up to a Few Feet Long’ Infest Wisconsin Hotel’s Pool, Hot TubNews
- Gliders Crash Mid-Air With ‘Mighty Bang,’ One ‘Chopped’ in Half — Pilot KilledNews
- Restaurant Owner Making Soap Out of Leftover Grease to Help Fight InflationNews
- Dead Shark Found on Idaho Riverbank Likely ‘Prank’: OfficialsNews
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business