Man Arrested for Parachuting Off the Eiffel Tower

A man was arrested in Paris after parachuting off the Eiffel Tower and subsequently landing in a nearby stadium.

Around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, an unidentified man breached the tower's perimeter. Sete, the site's operator, reported that although guards noticed him, he successfully ascended to the top of the 984-foot tower before jumping.

Armed with a parachute from his backpack, the individual, known to be an experienced climber, safely touched down in a stadium. He was later apprehended for endangering the lives of others, according to police.

"This kind of irresponsible action puts people working at or below the tower in danger," Sete commented in a statement to The Guardian.

Due to the morning's disruption, the Eiffel Tower's regular 9 a.m. opening experienced a slight delay.

This incident caps an eventful week for the renowned Parisian landmark. Just days earlier, two American tourists were discovered sleeping at the top of the tower following a night of excessive drinking.