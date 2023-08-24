Man Arrested for OWI While Driving Battery-Operated Children’s Car - The Messenger
Man Arrested for OWI While Driving Battery-Operated Children’s Car

If convicted, John McKee could serve a sentence ranging from six months to two-and-a-half years in prison for driving while impaired

Published
Madeline Fitzgerald
John McKee, 51, was driving a Power Wheels Jeep though a neighborhood in the city of Vincennes when he was pulled over by an Indiana state trooper.Indiana State Police

An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday night for operating a children's toy car while intoxicated.

John McKee, 51, was driving a Power Wheels Jeep through a neighborhood in Vincennes when an Indiana state trooper pulled him over.

The Jeep, designed for children ages three to seven, lacked lights and reflectors, making it hard to see, the police report stated.

Upon being pulled over, McKee failed a field sobriety test and exhibited signs of intoxication, said police.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where tests revealed he was under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Following his release from the hospital, McKee was taken to Knox County Jail. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, with a prior conviction on record.

McKee faces a level six felony charge. If convicted, he could serve a sentence ranging from six months to two-and-a-half years in prison.

