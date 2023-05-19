Man Arrested for Offering Heroin Needles to Girl in Middle School Bathroom

A Portland man has been arrested and charged with criminal trespass, violation of privacy, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention after he entered King Middle School and offered clean heroin needles to a student in the girl's bathroom. The man has been identified as Jacob Horwitch, 43, according to a news release by Portland Police Department spokesperson Brad Nadeau.
Horwitch was caught on school cameras entering the back of the middle school, according to court documents. He is accused of asking a girl in the bathroom if she used needles, and then offering her clean heroin needles, according to a witness statement documented in court and reported by CBS News affiliate WGME.
The girl immediately left the bathroom and reported the incident to the school's main office. Horwitch had already left the building, so a lockdown was not put into place. The intruder's time in the building was estimated to be approximately two minutes, according to a statement by the Portland School Department reported by the Portland Press Herald.
Horwitch was later confronted by officers near the Deering Oaks Park entrance, according to ABC News affiliate WMTW. When he was arrested, he did not have any needles, drugs, or weapons on him, according to police officials.
The Portland School Department has reinforced the need to ensure all exterior doors are locked and has reinforced the process for monitoring entrances. The school is also encouraging everyone in the school community to speak up if something doesn't feel or look right.
