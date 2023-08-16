Man Arrested for Attacking Farmer’s Market Patrons with Bear Spray

Police in Toronto, Canada arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly sprayed individuals with bear spray.

According to the Toronto Star, police officials issued a public safety alert after several 911 calls claimed a man was spraying people at a restaurant located in Kensington Market on Tuesday.

While not identified, a 45-year-old man was taken into custody within 30 minutes of the first call.

Officials said he was “arrested without further incident,” and “spray” was recovered on his person at the scene. The contents were not confirmed.

Police officials did not name the restaurant and said it is unclear how many people were attacked in the incident.

“If you have been sprayed, go to a well ventilated area, control your breathing, call 911 for paramedics,” police said in a tweet.

According to CTV News Toronto, at least four individuals were assessed at the scene, one was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kensington Market attack follows a similar incident at a Quebec camp. According to the National Post, 17 people were hospitalized after they were allegedly attacked with bear spray at a vacation camp near Montreal.

Provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Eloise Cossette said at least five people were arrested in that attack Monday.

While the motive of Tuesday’s attack is unclear, the suspects arrested in connection to Monday’s allegedly wanted to target a man in the cafeteria of the camp.