Boyfriend Arrested in Death of Beauty Couch, Influencer Who Was Found in Burned-Out Car

The influencer, known for her roller skating videos, was found dead near her home in Georgia on Wednesday

Carley Welch
Police have arrested a Naples, Florida man in connection to the alleged murder of a Georgia Instagram influencer whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle Wednesday. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit in Louisiana arrested 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jacques for murder, arson and aggravated assault on Friday. 

According to a report from WDSU, Louis-Jacques was the boyfriend of 22-year-old Beauty Couch.

The Austell, Georgia, Fire Department responded to a brush fire near a forest close to Couch’s house at Wednesday. The fire department said they found a body and a car engulfed in flames.

The Cobb County Police Department later identified the body as Couch. Police told WSBTV they were nearly certain foul play was involved. 

Couch was known as a roller skating influencer with nearly 150,000 Instagram followers. She went by the name of Beauty Katera online. 

“She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody,” the victim's mother, Kimberly Couch, told the news outlet. “She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”

Leila Brown, the victim’s sister shared her grief with 11Alive

Beauty Couch
“I can’t imagine her being in this situation at all because she was so lovable, so caring, so fun, and so amazing,”  Brown told the news outlet. “My sister was found in these woods like an animal.” 

Louis-Jacques is currently being held at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility and is awaiting extradition to Cobb County. 

