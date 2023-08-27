Man Arrested and Released After Allegedly Setting Fire to Seattle Homeless Encampment Now Wanted Again
The man told police he had accidentally stared the fire by knocking over a candle in his tent
Cops are looking, again, for a man they arrested for allegedly starting a massive fire at a homeless camp in Seattle, but later released.
Official charges have now been filed against Paris Alcantara by the Seattle City Attorney's Office on Thursday according to local outlet KOMO News.
Alcantara has been charged with both reckless endangerment and misdemeanor reckless burning in connection to the burning of a homeless camp on August 14.
Alcantara reportedly told authorities that he had accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in his tent. He was not charged after he was initially arrested by Seattle police due to investigative paperwork being delivered to the wrong attorney's office. A judge set him free on August 17, according to KOMO.
Photos taken by Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the size of the fire, with smoke visibly billowing over nearby buildings.
- Seattle Homeless Encampment Bombing Was Reportedly Result of Drug Turf War
- Seattle Officials Clear Homeless Encampment After Explosion
- Seattle Homeless Encampment Grows, Leading Police to Install Barriers: ‘It’s The Wild Wild West’
- Homeless Encampment Installs Its Own Chlorinated Pool
- Homeless Encampments are Now Threatening Portland’s Prized Natural Areas
- Los Angeles Fences Former Homeless Encampment on San Vicente
Journalist Jonathan Choe interviewed Alcantara after a body had been found in the encampment in March this year and shared video of that interview on his YouTube page.
Following the fire, the Mercer Street camp was reportedly made a “priority” for cleanup by the city and, according to KOMO, the camp was cleared on Wednesday.
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews