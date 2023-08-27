Man Arrested and Released After Allegedly Setting Fire to Seattle Homeless Encampment Now Wanted Again - The Messenger
Man Arrested and Released After Allegedly Setting Fire to Seattle Homeless Encampment Now Wanted Again

The man told police he had accidentally stared the fire by knocking over a candle in his tent

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Cops are looking, again, for a man they arrested for allegedly starting a massive fire at a homeless camp in Seattle, but later released.

Official charges have now been filed against Paris Alcantara by the Seattle City Attorney's Office on Thursday according to local outlet KOMO News.

Alcantara has been charged with both reckless endangerment and misdemeanor reckless burning in connection to the burning of a homeless camp on August 14.

Paris Alcantara mugshot
Paris Alcantara mugshotWashington State Department of Corrections

Alcantara reportedly told authorities that he had accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in his tent. He was not charged after he was initially arrested by Seattle police due to investigative paperwork being delivered to the wrong attorney's office. A judge set him free on August 17, according to KOMO.

Photos taken by Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the size of the fire, with smoke visibly billowing over nearby buildings. 

Homeless camp fire on Mercer Street in Seattle captured on traffic camera
Homeless camp fire on Mercer Street in Seattle captured on traffic cameraWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT)
Journalist Jonathan Choe interviewed Alcantara after a body had been found in the encampment in March this year and shared video of that interview on his YouTube page. 

Following the fire, the Mercer Street camp was reportedly made a “priority” for cleanup by the city and, according to KOMO, the camp was cleared on Wednesday.

