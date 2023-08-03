Man Arrested After Wife Accuses Him of Stealing Explosive Devices from Work, Hiding Them in Their Home

A Maryland man has been arrested for allegedly stealing devices that can be used to detonate an explosive charge and hiding them in his home.
Stephen K. Thompson's estranged wife alerted authorities about suspicious items she found in the basement of their shared home, according to Fox 5 DC. Bomb technicians from the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad responded to the scene and located blasting caps.
Blasting caps contain a small explosive charge that can initiate controlled detonations. They are typically used for construction or demolition but can be extremely dangerous if used improperly.
Investigators determined that Thompson had stolen the blasting caps from his employer, Rust-Oleum, a manufacturer of protective paints and coatings.
Thompson was taken into custody on Monday, July 31, and was charged with eight counts of manufacturing and possessing an explosive device, one count of possessing explosives without a license, and theft between $1,500-$25,000.
The 48-year-old is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond.
"The potential consequences of their illicit use can be catastrophic, leading to severe injuries, loss of life, and extensive property damage," said Brian S. Geraci of the Office of the State Fire Marshal in a statement.
"The illegal possession and use of blasting caps are not only against the law but also jeopardize the safety of our citizens."
