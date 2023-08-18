Man Arrested After Posing as Federal Agent and Stealing Sailboat  - The Messenger
Man Arrested After Posing as Federal Agent and Stealing Sailboat 

Once he seized the sailboat, he started the engine and sped down the Delaware River for about two miles before the Coast Guard stopped him

Yelena Dzhanova
Once he seized the sailboat, he started the engine and sped down the Delaware River for about two miles before the Coast Guard stopped himWPVI-TV/Screenshot

A man allegedly stole a sailboat in Philadelphia on Wednesday and pretended to be a federal agent when authorities caught up with him, according to local reports. 

The man, identified by police as 31-year-old Roger Pojar, had jumped aboard the sailboat Wednesday night while it was docked at a Philadephia pier. Members of a boat club had at the time been engaged in a series of training exercises, local Fox affiliate WTXF-TV reported.

Once he seized the sailboat, he started the engine and sped down the Delaware River for about two miles before the Coast Guard stopped him.

"This is very, very unusual. We get stolen vehicles, stolen trucks, sometimes they even steal Septa buses, but this is very rare. For someone to steal a sailboat, not even use the sail, start the engine, and take it for about a two-mile ride on the Delaware River," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told local ABC affiliate WPVI-TV.

When the Coast Guard unit caught up with Pojar, they pulled over the boat and took him into custody. 

He allegedly told authorities he worked for a federal agency and had a gun on him. Authorities, when they searched him, found a stolen and loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Pojar faces several charges, including stealing a boat and possessing a stolen gun.

