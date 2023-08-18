Man Arrested After Posing as Federal Agent and Stealing Sailboat 

A man allegedly stole a sailboat in Philadelphia on Wednesday and pretended to be a federal agent when authorities caught up with him, according to local reports.
The man, identified by police as 31-year-old Roger Pojar, had jumped aboard the sailboat Wednesday night while it was docked at a Philadephia pier. Members of a boat club had at the time been engaged in a series of training exercises, local Fox affiliate WTXF-TV reported.
Once he seized the sailboat, he started the engine and sped down the Delaware River for about two miles before the Coast Guard stopped him.
"This is very, very unusual. We get stolen vehicles, stolen trucks, sometimes they even steal Septa buses, but this is very rare. For someone to steal a sailboat, not even use the sail, start the engine, and take it for about a two-mile ride on the Delaware River," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told local ABC affiliate WPVI-TV.
When the Coast Guard unit caught up with Pojar, they pulled over the boat and took him into custody.
He allegedly told authorities he worked for a federal agency and had a gun on him. Authorities, when they searched him, found a stolen and loaded semi-automatic handgun.
- Florida TSA Agents Arrested for Stealing Cash, Possessions From Passengers During Security Check: Authorities
- Alabama Man Faces Fraud Charges for Posing as FBI Agent, Scamming Senior Out of $65,000: Police
- Elderly Man Arrested for Money Laundering After ‘Unknowingly’ Helping Scammers Steal $200K: Police
- Man Arrested for Stealing Sex Toys from Multiple Homes
- Airport Security Agents Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing Cash From Passengers
- Man Arrested After Wife Accuses Him of Stealing Explosive Devices from Work, Hiding Them in Their Home
Pojar faces several charges, including stealing a boat and possessing a stolen gun.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews