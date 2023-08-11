Man Arrested After Dog Dies on Walk in Over 100-Degree Phoenix Heat - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Man Arrested After Dog Dies on Walk in Over 100-Degree Phoenix Heat

In 2016, the Arizona city established a rule forbidding hiking with dogs on trails when temperatures exceed 100 degrees

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Amid a citywide heatwave, temperatures reached a scorching 100 degrees by Wednesday morning in Phoenix, Arizona.

As reported by AZCentral, one of Daniel Milunovic's dogs tragically succumbed to the heat, while the other suffered heat-related complications following a hike at Piestewa Park. Phoenix authorities arrested the 29-year-old, issuing him a citation instead of detention for neglecting his pets.

Notably, Phoenix prohibits dog walking on the Piestewa Peak Trail.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) describes a heat wave as a period with temperatures exceeding 95 degrees outdoors. In many northern U.S. areas, a heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days with temperatures of 90 degrees or higher.

Read More

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call from Milunovic, who reported that his two dogs were struggling with the heat. Rescuers were dispatched to the trail at 11:15 a.m. local time. However, one of the dogs had already succumbed by the time fire crews arrived. Rescuers assisted Milunovic and the remaining dog down the trail.

While Milunovic declined medical attention, the surviving dog received cooling treatment from Phoenix firefighters.

Pictured above, a visitor walk down the South Keibab Trail at the Grand Canyon South Rim on July 13, 2014 at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.
Pictured above, a visitor walk down the South Keibab Trail at the Grand Canyon South Rim on July 13, 2014 at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

In 2016, Phoenix established a rule forbidding hiking with dogs on trails when temperatures exceed 100 degrees. Violations can result in a misdemeanor charge, a potential six-month jail sentence, and a fine of up to $2,500.

Emergency veterinary care expert Sarah Carotenuto, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona, informed the Washington Post in July that during severe heat, dogs should be walked no longer than 10-15 minutes and only during the coolest parts of the day.

“If you can’t leave your hand on the pavement for five seconds without feeling too hot, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws,” Carotenuto said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.