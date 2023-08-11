Man Arrested After Dog Dies on Walk in Over 100-Degree Phoenix Heat

Amid a citywide heatwave, temperatures reached a scorching 100 degrees by Wednesday morning in Phoenix, Arizona.

As reported by AZCentral, one of Daniel Milunovic's dogs tragically succumbed to the heat, while the other suffered heat-related complications following a hike at Piestewa Park. Phoenix authorities arrested the 29-year-old, issuing him a citation instead of detention for neglecting his pets.

Notably, Phoenix prohibits dog walking on the Piestewa Peak Trail.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) describes a heat wave as a period with temperatures exceeding 95 degrees outdoors. In many northern U.S. areas, a heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days with temperatures of 90 degrees or higher.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call from Milunovic, who reported that his two dogs were struggling with the heat. Rescuers were dispatched to the trail at 11:15 a.m. local time. However, one of the dogs had already succumbed by the time fire crews arrived. Rescuers assisted Milunovic and the remaining dog down the trail.

While Milunovic declined medical attention, the surviving dog received cooling treatment from Phoenix firefighters.

Pictured above, a visitor walk down the South Keibab Trail at the Grand Canyon South Rim on July 13, 2014 at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

In 2016, Phoenix established a rule forbidding hiking with dogs on trails when temperatures exceed 100 degrees. Violations can result in a misdemeanor charge, a potential six-month jail sentence, and a fine of up to $2,500.

Emergency veterinary care expert Sarah Carotenuto, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona, informed the Washington Post in July that during severe heat, dogs should be walked no longer than 10-15 minutes and only during the coolest parts of the day.

“If you can’t leave your hand on the pavement for five seconds without feeling too hot, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws,” Carotenuto said.