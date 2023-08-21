Man Arrested After Accidentally Texting Police Officer Criminal Plans
In what appears to be a wrong-number text, the man allegedly gave a California officer his precise location and said he had a gun on him
A California man thwarted his own alleged criminal plans after he mistakenly texted them to police.
The man, identified as 38-year-old Wesley Langkamp, sent a message to an officer with the Monterey Police Department on Thursday, according to a statement the department released on social media.
In the text, Langkamp said he was in Monterey, California, and planned to meet with a group of men. He allegedly said he had a firearm in his possession and texted the precise details of his location and a description of the vehicle he was driving to the meeting. It’s unclear why the men were scheduled to meet.
“The subject appeared to be texting the wrong number and was unaware he was texting a police officer,” the police statement said.
Using Langkamp’s information, officers located him and conducted a search of his vehicle, which revealed a loaded handgun, as well as unspecified drugs.
He was arrested on a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
