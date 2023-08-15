Man Apologizes for Crashing Car Into Dialysis Center: ‘I Would Never Do This’ - The Messenger
Man Apologizes for Crashing Car Into Dialysis Center: ‘I Would Never Do This’

Two women and one man were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, fire officials confirmed

Tristan Balagtas
I was going faster and faster, and I tried to get the brake and I couldn’t move my foot. I kind of panicked,” driver Matthew Palmer recalled.FOX 10 Phoenix

A man accused of driving his car into a Phoenix dialysis center and critically injuring three individuals said the crash was unintentional.

Matthew Palmer was identified as the driver behind the wheel during the collision Wednesday, according to KSAZ-TV.

Speaking with the station, Palmer – a dialysis patient himself and career truck driver – said the wreck was accidental and occurred as he was trying to park his vehicle.

"Flip flop was stuck on the accelerator. I was going faster and faster, and I tried to get the brake and I couldn't move my foot. I kind of panicked," Palmer recalled, per KSAZ.

"Next thing I knew, I was going through it (the dialysis center) and I saw the patient," he continued. "I had seen their expression, and I was like 'oh my God! How come I can't stop?’"

He added, "At that point in time, I thought ‘oh my God, I killed them. I'm going away forever.’”

Two women and one man were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, fire officials confirmed.

"I can tell you that this vehicle was a patient, and they drove all the way through to the back wall, hitting those three people that were closest to that front door," Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller said.

Palmer apologized for the incident.

“I can't sleep because I keep seeing the image of these people, and how many people probably dislike me for what I've done, but if I can explain to them how sorry I am, and that in my right mind I would never do this, never," he told the station. "I would never hurt anybody."

Due to the accidental nature, no charges will be filed against Palmer, the station reported.

