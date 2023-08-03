Man and Woman Shot Dead by Ohio Troopers After Hijacking Truck, Triggering Hours-Long Hostage Standoff
Police chased the stolen vehicle through multiple counties
Two people were shot and killed by Ohio police this week after a simple traffic stop turned into an hours-long hostage standoff.
The coroner’s office identified the two on Thursday as 54-year-old Rodney Helman and 51-year-old Elaine Helman, WHIO TV 7 reported.
Rodney and Elaine drove away after being pulled over for a traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from London Ohio Police. They drove to a nearby truck stop, got out of their vehicle and started running.
Rodney pointed a gun at an officer who attempted to tase him and Elaine. The couple then carjacked a semi-truck with the driver inside of it, taking him hostage. The truck hit a police cruiser as it drove away.
Bodycam footage shared by the police shows most of the chase, including the initial traffic stop. When the couple was first pulled over, they appeared to have a dog with them. It's unclear what happened to the dog as the chase continued.
Law enforcement chased Rodney and Elaine through Clark, Greene, Madison, and Montgomery counties. The chase ended near the Dayton International Airport around 3:30 a.m.
Police then negotiated with the two for several hours to release the driver being held hostage. Ohio State Highway Patrol's (OSHP) Special Response Team was called to the scene and joined negotiations around 7:30 a.m.
OSHP Lieutenant Nathan Dennis said one of the two fired shots at the response team members. Troopers shot back, hitting both Rodney and Elaine.
The hostage was removed from the semi-truck and had minor injuries.
Rodney and Elaine were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where they died of their injuries.
A spokesperson for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations told WHIO TV 7 that they are investigating the shooting. It is unknown if any officers are on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
