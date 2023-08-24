Man and Woman Pretended To Be Firefighters to Burglarize Homes of Wildfire Evacuees: Cops - The Messenger
Man and Woman Pretended To Be Firefighters to Burglarize Homes of Wildfire Evacuees: Cops

They allegedly stole two drills valued around $300

Jenna Sundel
Firefighters battling a blaze. Virojt Changyencham/Getty Images

A man and a woman have been arrested in Washington for allegedly dressing to resemble firefighters while burglarizing homes in an area evacuated for wildfire.

A Spokane Police Department (SPD) detective responded to a reported burglary on Monday in the Gray Fire evacuation zone, SPD said in a news release. The caller, a family member of the homeowner, said a suspicious male and female pulled into the driveway of the residence in a blue Audi.

The male, later identified as 38-year-old Matthew W. Parsons, was wearing a "yellow high-visibility long-sleeve shirt similar to a firefighter," police said.

Parsons told the caller that he had a flat tire and he pulled over to fill it up. The caller offered to take Parsons to a shop to fill his tire.

A female, identified as 37-year-old Diane M. Guerrero, appeared from behind the home and got into the car.

The caller told authorities he believed the couple saw him calling law enforcement because they left the area.

The home's back door was unlocked and it looked like someone had went through the kitchen cabinets, police said. Nothing appeared missing at the time, but a detective later contacted the homeowner and learned that he was missing two drills. According to police, the drills have a value of around $300.

The homeowner also told the detective that no one had permission to enter his house.

A deputy noticed a blue Audi with the same license plate later that day. There was a bright yellow piece of clothing inside the vehicle. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and arrested Parsons and Guerrero for burglary.

Sheriff John Nowels said the two, who are from Tacoma, were "posing as firefighters and burglarizing our residences" in a press conference.

They both appeared in court on Tuesday. Parsons remains in jail with his bond set at $20,000 Guerrero remains in jail with her bond set at $5,000.

The Gray Fire has burned over 10,000 acres, according to authorities. The fire has been contained by 48% and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

