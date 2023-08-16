Man Allegedly Stabs Father Over Argument About Weed Use, Tells Police ‘I Am a Murderer’ - The Messenger
Man Allegedly Stabs Father Over Argument About Weed Use, Tells Police ‘I Am a Murderer’

Isaac Thurston has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of his 50-year-old dad, Perron Thurston

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Isaac Thurston was allegedly covered in blood when police arrived and told investigators, “I don’t know why I did it,”prosecutors said, WLS reported. Cook County Sheriff’s Office

A 20-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his father over an argument about smoking weed allegedly told police, “I am a murderer,” in the moments following the killing, prosecutors said.

Isaac Thurston has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of his 50-year-old dad, Perron Thurston, at the family’s Glenview, Illinois, home Monday, according to the Glenview Police Department. He was taken into custody that same day.

Prior to the elder Thurston's death, prosecutors said the father and son argued over the younger Thurston smoking marijuana before he was scheduled to work a shift at a coffee shop, WLS-TV reported.

Perron called the shop to let them know his son would not be coming into work, prompting the dispute between the father and son to escalate.

The argument moved into the kitchen, where Thurston allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his dad in the torso, according to the outlet.

Family members called 911 and Thurston’s brother attempted to resuscitate their dad.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thurston was covered in blood when police arrived and allegedly told investigators, "I don't know why I did it," prosecutors said, WLS reported. 

On Tuesday, Thurston was released on $1 million bond and placed on home electronic monitoring.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 29.

