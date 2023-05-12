The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Allegedly Poisoned By Wife Had Suspected She Was Having Affair: Report

    Eric Richins reportedly told friends he thought his wife was trying to kill him.

    Carlo Versano
    The Utah father of three who was allegedly poisoned with fentanyl by his wife suspected that she was having an affair before his death, Fox News reported citing a family spokesperson. 

    Eric Richins had “reason to believe” that his wife, Kouri, was involved in an extramarital affair, Greg Skordas told Fox. He did not elaborate.

    The existence of an alleged affair would be in addition to concerns that Eric reportedly had about his wife’s insistence on buying a $2 million mansion. She closed on that property a day after he died, in March 2022, according to KPCW.

    Kouri Richins was arrested on Monday, more than a year after her husband’s death. Prosecutors allege that she poisoned Eric with a lethal dose of fentanyl in a cocktail that she served him in bed at their home outside Park City.

    In the wake of Eric's death, Kouri published a children's book about dealing with the grief of a loved one.

