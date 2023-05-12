Man Allegedly Poisoned By Wife Had Suspected She Was Having Affair: Report

The Utah father of three who was allegedly poisoned with fentanyl by his wife suspected that she was having an affair before his death, Fox News reported citing a family spokesperson.

Eric Richins had “reason to believe” that his wife, Kouri, was involved in an extramarital affair, Greg Skordas told Fox. He did not elaborate.

The existence of an alleged affair would be in addition to concerns that Eric reportedly had about his wife’s insistence on buying a $2 million mansion. She closed on that property a day after he died, in March 2022, according to KPCW.

Kouri Richins was arrested on Monday, more than a year after her husband’s death. Prosecutors allege that she poisoned Eric with a lethal dose of fentanyl in a cocktail that she served him in bed at their home outside Park City.

In the wake of Eric's death, Kouri published a children's book about dealing with the grief of a loved one.