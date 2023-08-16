Man Allegedly Armed With 2 Guns Shot by Police at Southern California Golf Course - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Man Allegedly Armed With 2 Guns Shot by Police at Southern California Golf Course

A man allegedly armed with two guns was shot at the Sierra Lakes Golf Course

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An officer involved shooting took place Tuesday at the Sierra Lakes Golf Course in Southern California. RgStudio/Getty Images

A southern California police officer shot and injured a man near a golf course Tuesday after the man allegedly fired multiple shots inside a nearby home, according to local media reports. 

Fontana police officers responded around 4 p.m. to a home in the northern part of the city after receiving a report of shots being fired into a wall, according to the Press-Enterprise in Riverside County and CBS News Los Angeles

The man had fled on foot, allegedly with two handguns in his possession, when the officers arrived.

Officers later found him at the Sierra Lakes Golf Course, and the suspect was subsequently shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital. 

Details about what led to the shooting, the man’s condition, or his identity were not immediately available.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.