Man Allegedly Armed With 2 Guns Shot by Police at Southern California Golf Course

A southern California police officer shot and injured a man near a golf course Tuesday after the man allegedly fired multiple shots inside a nearby home, according to local media reports.

Fontana police officers responded around 4 p.m. to a home in the northern part of the city after receiving a report of shots being fired into a wall, according to the Press-Enterprise in Riverside County and CBS News Los Angeles.

The man had fled on foot, allegedly with two handguns in his possession, when the officers arrived.

Officers later found him at the Sierra Lakes Golf Course, and the suspect was subsequently shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital.

Details about what led to the shooting, the man’s condition, or his identity were not immediately available.