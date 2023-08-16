Man Allegedly Armed With 2 Guns Shot by Police at Southern California Golf Course

A southern California police officer shot and injured a man near a golf course Tuesday after the man allegedly fired multiple shots inside a nearby home, according to local media reports.
Fontana police officers responded around 4 p.m. to a home in the northern part of the city after receiving a report of shots being fired into a wall, according to the Press-Enterprise in Riverside County and CBS News Los Angeles.
The man had fled on foot, allegedly with two handguns in his possession, when the officers arrived.
Officers later found him at the Sierra Lakes Golf Course, and the suspect was subsequently shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital.
Details about what led to the shooting, the man’s condition, or his identity were not immediately available.
- Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed by Police at Los Angeles Golf Course
- Black Teen Fatally Shot by Police Armed with Pellet Gun, Not Handgun: Officials
- California Man Arrested for Causing ‘Mass Panic’ in Mall by Allegedly Yelling ‘He Has a Gun’
- Police Fatally Shot Man Accused of Stealing Fruit – They Say He Was Reaching For a Gun
- Max Homa Fires Course Record 62, Takes 2-Shot Lead at BMW Championship
- Georgia Police Officer Shot at Gun Range
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews