Man Admits to Beheading His Mother Year After Jury Declared Mistrial in First Case - The Messenger
Man Admits to Beheading His Mother Year After Jury Declared Mistrial in First Case

During the original murder trial, the man was described as a cruel caretaker to his mother

Madeline Fitzgerald
A Texas man was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he confessed to the 2017 killing and decapitating his mother in a plea deal with prosecutors. 

Fernando Alarcon of El Paso was first accused of murdering his mother, Graciela Acosta, in April, 2017. Police found her body inside the home the two shared, after conducting a wellness check, according to KFOX.

Alarcon was initially tried for murder in April 2022, though the court proceedings ended in a mistrial, when one juror stopped cooperating with the others, according to KFOX

“It was an 11 to one guilty. There was one juror who did not want to consider deliberating any longer and quit communicating,” El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales explained to KFOX. 

During the original murder trial, Alarcon was described as a cruel caretaker to his mother, according to KVIA. Alarcon's sister said the relationship between her brother and mother could go from “good to extremely bad.”

A man sits in a courtroom
Fernando Alarcon pleaded guilty to manslaughter on July 28, after an initial murder case ended in a mistrialKVIA/YouTube

“I saw how my brother can go from my loving brother to a person I didn’t recognize,” she said, according to KVIA. 

Following the mistrial, the state decided to pursue a plea deal, rather than return to the courtroom, with the district attorney citing Alarcon's mental health issues as a reason for not conducting a second trial. 

Alarcon pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges on July 28. 

“Working with the family, working with the facts of the case, we were left in a situation where we didn't have as strong of a case as we would like to have on a murder charge," District Attorney Bill Hicks told KVIA.

