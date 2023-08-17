Man Admits Keeping Roommate’s Dead Body in Freezer For Years While Using His Identity

After pleading guilty to storing his former roommate’s dead body in a freezer for two years, a British man has also admitted to fraud after transferring money from the roommate’s account.

In May, 53-year-old Damion Johnson pleaded guilty to storing the body of John Wainwright, 71, at a property in Birmingham, England.

As reported by the BBC, Johnson had also been charged with three counts of fraud by false representation, but he pleaded not guilty to those charges. On Thursday, he changed that plea.

Johnson allegedly used Wainwright’s bank card to withdraw and transfer money and pay for goods between September 2018 and May 2020.

“Clearly, he is in a pretty desperate state presently,” Raglan Ashton, Johnson’s attorney, told the court. “His instructions to me are that he does not wish to be sentenced today, he wishes to be remanded.” Johnson will be sentenced on Oct. 27, as reported by WalesOnline.

Wainwright’s cause of death has yet to be determined. Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between September 2018 and August 2020.

Wainwright is believed to have died in September 2018, but his body was not discovered until August 2020.